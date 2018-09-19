United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|20
|3
|6
|66
|60
|29
|Louisville
|14
|6
|9
|51
|57
|35
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|11
|50
|38
|19
|Charleston
|12
|4
|13
|49
|40
|29
|Indy
|12
|8
|9
|45
|40
|34
|Bethlehem Steel
|12
|12
|6
|42
|50
|40
|Ottawa
|12
|13
|5
|41
|30
|37
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|8
|11
|41
|62
|54
|Nashville
|10
|9
|9
|39
|30
|24
|North Carolina
|10
|10
|8
|38
|46
|40
|Tampa Bay
|10
|12
|7
|37
|39
|38
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|9
|36
|36
|48
|Penn
|9
|12
|8
|35
|34
|38
|Atlanta 2
|5
|14
|8
|23
|28
|55
|Richmond
|6
|19
|4
|22
|25
|64
|Toronto II
|3
|21
|4
|13
|37
|66
|Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Orange County
|17
|7
|6
|57
|57
|31
|Phoenix
|17
|7
|5
|56
|57
|31
|Real Monarchs
|17
|9
|3
|54
|49
|33
|Sacramento
|15
|7
|7
|52
|40
|30
|Portland II
|16
|11
|3
|51
|55
|44
|Swope Park Rangers
|14
|10
|7
|49
|45
|48
|Saint Louis
|12
|8
|10
|46
|41
|36
|Reno
|12
|7
|9
|45
|42
|34
|San Antonio
|12
|11
|7
|43
|38
|43
|OKC Energy
|11
|14
|5
|38
|41
|44
|Colorado Springs
|10
|15
|5
|35
|31
|32
|Fresno
|8
|11
|11
|35
|38
|33
|LA Galaxy II
|9
|15
|6
|33
|50
|57
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|11
|13
|28
|28
|35
|Las Vegas
|7
|15
|6
|27
|38
|59
|Seattle II
|5
|18
|5
|20
|30
|58
|Tulsa
|3
|15
|11
|20
|33
|67
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Penn 1, Indy 0
Saint Louis 1, Real Monarchs 1, tie
OKC Energy 3, LA Galaxy II 1
Toronto II 3, New York Red Bulls II 3, tie
Saint Louis 4, Swope Park Rangers 3
Charlotte at Charleston, ppd.
Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie
Ottawa 2, Richmond 0
Tampa Bay 1, Atlanta 2 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, Colorado Springs 1, tie
Tulsa 2, San Antonio 1
Phoenix 1, Seattle II 0
Reno 1, LA Galaxy II 0
Cincinnati 4, Toronto II 3
North Carolina 1, Penn 0
Orange County 1, Fresno 0
Portland II 2, Las Vegas 1
Tampa Bay 2, Nashville 1
Louisville 3, Penn 0
Charlotte 1, Charleston 1, tie
Sacramento 4, Tulsa 1
Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 0
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.
Toronto II at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Penn, 7 p.m.
Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 10 p.m.
Portland II at Fresno, 10 p.m.
Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.
