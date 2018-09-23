Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

September 23, 2018 12:16 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 21 3 6 69 62 30
Louisville 15 6 9 54 61 35
Pittsburgh 14 4 11 53 41 21
Charleston 12 4 14 50 41 30
Bethlehem Steel 13 12 6 45 54 40
Indy 12 9 9 45 42 37
New York Red Bulls II 10 8 12 42 63 55
Ottawa 12 14 5 41 30 41
North Carolina 11 10 8 41 52 41
Tampa Bay 11 12 7 40 42 38
Nashville 10 9 10 40 31 25
Charlotte 9 11 10 37 37 49
Penn 9 13 8 35 35 40
Atlanta 2 5 15 8 23 29 61
Richmond 6 20 4 22 25 67
Toronto II 3 22 4 13 37 70
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 18 7 6 60 62 33
Phoenix 18 7 5 59 59 32
Real Monarchs 17 10 3 54 51 38
Portland II 16 11 4 52 57 46
Sacramento 15 7 7 52 40 30
Swope Park Rangers 14 10 8 50 46 49
Saint Louis 13 8 10 49 43 36
Reno 12 7 10 46 45 37
San Antonio 12 12 7 43 38 45
OKC Energy 11 14 5 38 41 44
Fresno 8 11 12 36 40 35
Colorado Springs 10 16 5 35 32 34
LA Galaxy II 9 15 6 33 50 57
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 13 31 31 35
Las Vegas 7 15 7 28 41 62
Tulsa 3 15 12 21 34 68
Seattle II 5 19 5 20 30 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 19

Louisville 3, Penn 0

Charlotte 1, Charleston 1, tie

Sacramento 4, Tulsa 1

Swope Park Rangers 2, San Antonio 0

Orange County 5, Real Monarchs 2

Friday, September 21

North Carolina 6, Atlanta 2 1

Saturday, September 22

Bethlehem Steel 4, Toronto II 0

Cincinnati 2, Penn 1

New York Red Bulls II 1, Charlotte 1, tie

Pittsburgh 3, Indy 2

Louisville 4, Ottawa 0

Tampa Bay 3, Richmond 0

Phoenix 2, Colorado Springs 1

Swope Park Rangers 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Charleston 1, Nashville 1, tie

Rio Grande Valley 3, Seattle II 0

Saint Louis 2, San Antonio 0

Las Vegas 3, Reno 3, tie

Portland II 2, Fresno 2, tie

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26

Ottawa at Toronto II, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indy, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Reno, 10 p.m.

Orange County at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Richmond at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto II at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Saint Louis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

