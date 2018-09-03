Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US bringing NBA players to camp before next qualifying games

September 3, 2018 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. is upgrading its roster slightly to start the second round of qualifying for the Basketball World Cup, bringing 10 players who were on NBA rosters last season to training camp.

The first two games of the second round are later this month. The first two windows were in November and February, when NBA players were prevented from playing, and the June-July window conflicted with free agency and summer league. The Americans used mostly G League players under coach Jeff Van Gundy for those games.

But the group headed to camp in Las Vegas beginning Thursday includes players such as Frank Mason III of the Sacramento Kings, the 2017 NCAA player of the year, Dwayne Bacon, who played 53 games with Charlotte last season, and former lottery pick Henry Ellenson of the Detroit Pistons.

Reggie Hearn and center Jameel Warney, who helped the Americans go 5-1 in the first round, will also be in camp. The rest of the roster: Jordan Crawford, Isaiah Hicks, Derrick White, Dakari Johnson, Bryce Alford, V.J. Beachem, Ben Moore, Chasson Randle and Travis Trice.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The Americans play Uruguay on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas and visit Panama on Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission