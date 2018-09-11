Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US women’s hoops team announces 16 finalists for World Cup

September 11, 2018 6:02 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. women’s national basketball team cut its roster down to 16 finalists for the FIBA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Washington’s Elena Delle Donne and Seattle’s Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart are all still competing in the WNBA Finals. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday, and the Storm lead 2-0.

Delle Donne, Bird and Stewart were all part of the last world championship team that won gold in 2014 and were on the 2016 Olympic team.

Joining them as finalists are Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. They haven’t been part of the U.S. training camp yet but are expected to join the team when it trains in France later this week.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The only other players among the finalists with World Cup experience are Tina Charles and Nneka Ogwumike. Both played on the 2014 championship team.

Newcomers looking to make their first World Cup team are Elizabeth Williams of Atlanta; Layshia Clarendon and Morgan Tuck of Connecticut; Kelsey Mitchell and Tiffany Mitchell of Indiana; and A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas. UConn senior Napheesa Collier was the lone college player in the final group.

Not making the final cut were Odyssey Sims, Stefanie Dolson, Diamond DeShields, Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu.

“We had a great group of pool players that gave themselves a chance to be a part of the 16, but unfortunately the committee has to get that number down,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “The committee has to form a team that can compete at the highest level, and the unit that they selected should help us accomplish that. I’m just looking forward to leaving the country and playing some different competition, and continuing to create a bond and build the chemistry that is needed to win the World Cup.”

The Americans will play in a four-team event in France before heading to Spain for the worlds that run from Sept. 22-30. The U.S. will play Senegal, China and Latvia in pool play.

___

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman