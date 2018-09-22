USGA-U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship Scores

Saturday At Norwood Hills Country Club St. Louis Yardage: 6,005; Par: 72 First Round

Meghan Stasi, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 35-34_69

Shannon Johnson, Norton, Mass. 36-36_72

Eleanor Tucker, Savannah, Ga. 37-36_73

Kelli Pry, Coatesville, Pa. 40-33_73

Megan Buck, Peoria, Ariz. 38-35_73

Ann Miles, Dublin, Ohio 38-36_74

Christina Proteau, Canada 37-37_74

Judith Kyrinis, Canada 37-37_74

Tara Joy-Connelly, North Palm Beach, Fla. 37-37_74

Amanda Jacobs, Portland, Ore. 38-37_75

Caroline Ellington, Raleigh, N.C. 38-37_75

Corey Weworski, Carlsbad, Calif. 38-37_75

Courtney McKim, Raleigh, N.C. 38-37_75

Erin Bradford, Georgetown, Ky. 37-38_75

Gretchen Johnson, Portland, Ore. 38-37_75

Katie Miller, Jeannette, Pa. 39-36_75

Kelsey Chugg, Salt Lake City, 36-39_75

Kim Benedict, Bonita Springs, Fla. 36-39_75

Paige McCullough, Stillwater, Minn. 38-37_75

Sarah Davison, Choudrant, La. 39-36_75

Carmen Titus, Greenwood, Mo. 37-39_76

Clare Connolly, Chevy Chase, Md. 39-37_76

Ina Kim-Schaad, New York City, 36-40_76

Jen Holland, Guilford, Conn. 38-38_76

Joy Robinson, Pebble Beach, Calif. 39-37_76

Kelly Wilson, El Dorado Hills, Calif. 38-38_76

Lauren Greenlief, Ashburn, Va. 38-38_76

Marissa Mar, San Francisco, 37-39_76

Ashley Freeman, Houston, 39-38_77

Camry Tardy, Arlington, Texas 41-36_77

Dawn Woodard, Greenville, S.C. 38-39_77

Heidi Stark, Lincoln, Neb. 38-39_77

Joan Gossett Oates, Germantown, Tenn. 41-36_77

Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis, 38-39_77

Katie Kirk, Winterville, N.C. 38-39_77

Kay Daniel, Covington, La. 39-38_77

Margaret Starosto, Woodstock, Ga. 40-37_77

Olivia Herrick, Roseville, Minn. 40-37_77

Thuhashini Selvaratnam, Sri Lanka 40-37_77

Truc Ly, Vietnam 37-40_77

Allison Schultz, Madison, Wis. 40-38_78

Andrea Miller, Keswick, Va. 40-38_78

Brenda Pictor, Marietta, Ga. 40-38_78

Courtney Shelton, College Grove, Tenn. 38-40_78

Heather Wall, Sunrise, Fla. 38-40_78

Julia Hodgson, Canada 39-39_78

Lea Anne Brown, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 39-39_78

Megan Godfrey, Chicago, Ill. 39-39_78

Michelle Butler, Columbia, Mo. 39-39_78

Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu, 40-38-78

Susan Curtin, Westwood, Mass. 38-40_78

Tracy Welch, Winchester, Mass. 39-39_78

Ana Alicia Malagon, Mexico 39-40_79

Ellen Port, St. Louis, 40-39_79

Hilary Hall, Ireland 41-38_79

Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Belvidere, Ill. 40-39_79

Jordan Craig-Nyiri, Connellsville, Pa. 39-40_79

Julie Carmichael, Indianapolis, 38-41_79

Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas 39-40_79

Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky. 42-37_79

Meredith Chiampa, New York City, 38-41_79

Rachel Smith, Bedford, Texas 40-39_79

Alyssa Elliott, Madison, Wis. 40-40_80

Ashley Mantha, Ann Arbor, Mich. 40-40_80

Beau Bremer, Scottsdale, Ariz. 42-38_80

Courtney Stiles, Pinehurst, N.C. 41-39_80

Danielle Davis, St. Simons Island, Ga. 41-39_80

Emily Rapp, Greenville, S.C. 43-37_80

Giuliana Colavito, Italy 41-39_80

Heather McGinnis, Honolulu, 46-34_80

Julie Massa, Holt, Mich. 38-42_80

Julie Streng, Greensboro, N.C. 40-40_80

Kayla Eckelkamp, Washington, Mo. 41-39_80

Martha Linscott, Mission Hills, Kan. 40-40_80

Mina Hardin, Mexico 42-38_80

Samantha Perrotta, Bordentown, N.J. 42-38_80

Staci Creech, Englewood, Colo. 39-41_80

Callie Kemmer, Washington, D.C. 40-41_81

Cathleen Wong, Singapore 40-41_81

Erin Packer, Peachtree City, Ga. 41-40_81

Kallie Harrison, St. Louis, 39-42_81

Karen Siegel, Maple Glen, Pa. 40-41_81

Kayla Barnes, Bellevue, Neb. 40-41_81

Kelli Kirchoff, Wentzville, Mo. 40-41_81

Linda Jeffery, Abilene, Texas 42-39_81

Olivia Hochschwender, Akron, Ohio 40-41_81

Sue Billek Nyhus, Orem, Utah 40-41_81

Alex Carl, Cincinnati, 43-39_82

Anna Schultz, Dallas, 43-39_82

Annette Gaiotti, Park City, Utah 42-40_82

Arielle Swan, Seaside, Calif. 40-42_82

Britny Whitby, Wyoming, Del. 40-42_82

Catherine Elliott, Philadelphia, 41-41_82

Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo. 44-38_82

Jennifer Delgadillo, Horizon City, Texas 43-39_82

Kathy Davies, Wheaton, Ill. 42-40_82

Lauren Judson, Atlanta, 41-41_82

M.K. Thanos-Zordani, Palm Desert, Calif. 43-39_82

Maki Schultz, San Dimas, Calif. 38-44_82

Meghan Gockel, Dallas, 41-41_82

Meghan Moake, Houston, 41-41_82

Michelle Jarman, Wilmington, N.C. 45-37_82

Pam Simpson, Kansas City, Mo. 42-40_82

Alyssa Roland, New York City, 42-41_83

Elizabeth Payne, Flossmoor, Ill. 41-42_83

Gina Bamberger, Murrieta, Calif. 44-39_83

Jeanne Barton, Alexandria, Va. 43-40_83

Kim Braaten, Las Vegas, 41-42_83

Kristin Shifflett, Fredericksburg, Va. 46-37_83

Kristyl Sunderman, McDonough, Ga. 43-40_83

Lea Venable, Greenville, S.C. 39-44_83

Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla. 43-40_83

Morag Mitchell, Canada 40-43_83

Sarah Gallagher, Canton, Ga. 42-41_83

Itsuko Moridaira, Japan 44-40_84

Marie Burns, Orlando, Fla. 44-40_84

Tina Papatolis, Canada 43-41_84

Amy Hajjar, Jersey City, N.J. 46-39_85

Analise Pansa, Milwaukee, 44-41_85

Deb Jackson, Johns Creek, Ga. 39-46_85

Deborah Williams, Potomac, Md. 43-42_85

Ericka Diaz, Mexico 43-42_85

Hayley Hammond, Mooresville, N.C. 44-41_85

Linda Weinstein, Northfield, Ill. 42-43_85

Carol Sarkissian, Covina, Calif. 44-42_86

Christie Cates, Indianapolis, 43-43_86

Emily Bartholet, Montgomery, Texas 44-42_86

Katie Elliott-Johnson, Fitchburg, Wis. 41-45_86

Robin Burke, Houston, 45-41_86

Ampi Diaz, Mexico 46-41_87

Sarah Matin, Winter Garden, Fla. 46-41_87

Jennifer Udd, Naples, Fla. 45-43_88

