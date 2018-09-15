Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

VanGorder, McCaster carry Youngstown St past Valpo, 42-7

September 15, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Montgomery VanGorder threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns and Tevin McCaster ran for 141 yards and two scores as Youngstown State broke into the win column in its final nonconference game, knocking off Valparaiso, 42-7 on Saturday afternoon.

McCaster came into the game needing just 27 rushing yards to reach 2,000 for his career. He finished with 25 carries and scored on a pair of one-yard runs.

Valparaiso (1-2) took the early lead when Chris Duncan hit Griffin Norberg with a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but VanGorder brought the Penguins right back, hitting Natavious Payne with a 27-yard strike barely three minutes later to even the score at 7-7 after one quarter.

McCaster’s two scoring runs gave Youngstown State a 21-7 lead at intermission and VanGorder added an 11-yard scoring pass to Kendric Mallory and an eight-yard strike to Darius Shackleford, both in the third quarter.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Duncan finished with 177 yards on 13-for-24 passing for Valparaiso (0-2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus