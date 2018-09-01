Raikkonen takes pole, Vettel 2nd, to boost Ferrari at Monza

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari will be hopeful of ending an eight-year wait for a win at its home track after taking the front two places on the grid for the Italian Grand Prix for the first time since 2000.

Surprisingly, it was Kimi Raikkonen who edged his teammate and title hopeful Sebastian Vettel in qualifying on Saturday to clinch only his second pole position in 10 years.

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third fastest.

It was also a new track record at Monza, with Raikkonen clocking 1:19.119 to beat Juan Pablo Montoya’s 14-year mark.

Vettel thought he had secured pole as he outpaced Hamilton on the final lap and appeared to celebrate before being told on team radio that he had been beaten by Raikkonen.

“We speak later,” was Vettel’s response.

Raikkonen was front of the grid in Monaco last year.

