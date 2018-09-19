Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa

September 19, 2018 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Teammates and others who knew an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf near the campus shared stories about her and lit candles in her memory.

The vigil Wednesday evening to remember 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena drew a large crowd north of the Campanile, a bell tower on the Ames campus. Several speakers, including women’s golf coach Christie Martens, talked about the star golfer from Spain.

Barquin, an engineering student, was the Big 12 women’s golf champion this year.

Those who attended the vigil also signed cards for Barquin’s family.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Barquin’s body was found Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police charged a 22-year-old homeless man who had been staying in an encampment near the golf course with first-degree murder in her stabbing death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation