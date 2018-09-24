Listen Live Sports

Vinni Lettieri’s OT goal sends Rangers past Devils

September 24, 2018 10:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Vinni Lettieri scored at 3:53 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Steven Fogarty, Timothy Gettinger and Chris Kreider also scored for New York, which built a 3-1 lead 31 seconds into the third period. Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall scored in a 3:03 span for the Devils and forced overtime.

Kyle Palmieri also scored for New Jersey.

Henrik Lundqvist made 14 saves in the first two periods, before being replaced by Marek Mazanec, who stopped nine of 11 shots in the third and overtime.

Eddie Lack made 35 saves and played the entire game in goal for New Jersey.

BRUINS 4, FLYERS 3

In Philadelphia, Lee Stempniak had a goal and two assists, leading the Bruins past the Flyers.

Peter Cehlarik, Brandon Carlo and Chris Wagner also scored for Boston, which had a 4-0 lead just over two minutes into the third period. Philadelphia rallied with three scores in a span of 2:44, but fell short.

Dan Vladar made 34 saves for the Bruins.

Dale Weise, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott had 24 saves.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

In Toronto, Xavier Ouellet and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as Montreal dealt Toronto its first loss of the preseason.

Charles Hudon also scored for the Canadiens, who have won four of five preseason games. Antti Niemi made 29 saves for Montreal.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for Toronto, and Garret Sparks allowed five goals on 36 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

