Virgil leads SE Louisiana to 1st win, beating Lamar 30-24

September 22, 2018 11:54 pm
 
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Chason Virgil threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns as Southeastern Louisiana held on to get its first win of the season, a 30-24 victory over Lamar on Saturday night.

The Lions (1-3, 1-1 Southland Conference) bounced back after suffering a 33-25 loss to Central Arkansas last week to give first-year head coach Frank Scelfo his first victory.

The teams swapped the lead with Lamar going ahead 17-10 at the break following Elvin Martinez’s 32-yard field goal in the final seconds.

Virgil quickly evened the score at 17-17 in the third, hitting Austin Mitchell on a 26-yard scoring strike. The Lions outscored Lamar 13-7 in the final quarter as Jonathan Tatum drilled two field goals and Virgil hit Branson Schwebel on a 9-yard scoring toss with 10:48 remaining.

Lamar closed to 27-24 when Darrell Colbert Jr. hit Dewan Thompson with a 22-yard TD toss. The Lions followed with a 10-play drive that culminated in Tatum’s final field goal with 35 seconds left.

Colbert had 171 yards passing to lead Lamar (1-3, 0-2).

