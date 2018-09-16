Listen Live Sports

Vuelta a Espana Results

September 16, 2018 2:19 pm
 
Sunday
At Madrid
21st (Final) Stage

A 62.7-mile flat ride from Alcorcon to Madrid

1. Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, 2:21:18.

2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

3. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

4. Danny Van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

5. Marc Sarreau, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

6. Jon Aberasturi, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.

7. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

9. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

11. Max Walscheid, Germany, Sunweb, same time.

12. Tosh Van der Sande, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

13. Aritz Bagues, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.

14. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

15. Omar Fraile, Spain, Astana, same time.

Also

32. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

35. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

40. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

42. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.

51. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

100. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :19 behind.

106. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, :28.

112. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, :30.

135. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, :40.

Final Overall Standings

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 82:05:58.

2. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:46.

3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:04.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:54.

5. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 4:28.

6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:57.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:07.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 6:51.

9. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 11:09.

10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 11:11.

Also

24. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:40.

65. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:20:11.

66. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 2:21:43.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:51:48.

126. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:28:13.

135. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 4:49:50.

Category Leaders

Individual — Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 79:44:30.

Points — Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 131.

Team — Movistar (Spain), 246:50:04.

Climber — Thomas De Gendt, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 95 points.

Combined — Yates, 11 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

