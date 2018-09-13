Vuelta a Espana Results

|Thursday
|At Lleida, Spain
|18th Stage
116-mile leg from Ejea de los Caballeros to Lleida
1. Jelle Wallays, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 3:57:03.
2. Sven Erik Bystrøm, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
3. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
4. Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
5. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
6. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
7. Jon Aberasturi Izaga, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.
8. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.
9. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.
11. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
12. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
13. Tosh Van Der Sande, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
14. Jay McCarthy, Australia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
15. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
16. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.
18. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
19. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
20. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.
22. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
27. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
32. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.
33. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
36. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
40. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.
55. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, :36 behind.
66. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :40.
113. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 3:06.
146. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:38.
157. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 5:13.
|Overall Standings
|(After 18-of-21 stages)
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 73:02:37.
2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, :25.
3. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:22.
4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 1:36.
5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:48.
6. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:11.
7. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 4:09.
8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:36.
9. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:31.
10. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:05.
25. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 42:24.
66. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:42:37.
71. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 1:52:50.
81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:12:47.
133. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 3:46:19.
137. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 3:51:29.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.