...

Vuelta a Espana Results

September 13, 2018 3:52 pm
 
Thursday
At Lleida, Spain
18th Stage

116-mile leg from Ejea de los Caballeros to Lleida

Also

1. Jelle Wallays, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 3:57:03.

2. Sven Erik Bystrøm, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

3. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Elia Viviani, Italy, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

5. Ivan Garcia, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

6. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

7. Jon Aberasturi Izaga, Spain, Euskadi Basque Country-Murias, same time.

8. Tom Van Asbroeck, Belgium, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

9. Giacomo Nizzolo, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

10. Ryan Gibbons, South Africa, Dimension Data, same time.

11. Simone Consonni, Italy, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

12. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

13. Tosh Van Der Sande, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

14. Jay McCarthy, Australia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

15. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

Also

16. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.

18. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

19. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

20. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.

22. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.

27. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, same time.

32. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, same time.

33. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

36. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

40. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, same time.

55. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, :36 behind.

66. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, :40.

113. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 3:06.

146. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:38.

157. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 5:13.

Overall Standings
(After 18-of-21 stages)

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 73:02:37.

2. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, :25.

3. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:22.

4. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 1:36.

5. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:48.

6. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:11.

7. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 4:09.

8. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 4:36.

9. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:31.

10. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 6:05.

Also

25. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 42:24.

66. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:42:37.

71. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 1:52:50.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:12:47.

133. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 3:46:19.

137. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 3:51:29.

