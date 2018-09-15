Vuelta a Espana Results

|Saturday
|At Santuario de Canolich, Andorra
|20th Stage
A 60.5-mile stage in the Pyrenees from Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra to Santuario de Canolich, with six categorized climbs, including three Category 1s and a Hors categorie summit finish atop the Coll de la Gallina
1. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 2:59:30.
2. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.
3. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :23 behind.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :54.
5. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, :57.
6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:11.
7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:15.
8. David de la Cruz, Spain, Sky, 2:17.
9. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:09.
10. Alejandro Valverde, Netherlands, Movistar, same time.
11. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:44.
12. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 4:25.
13. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 4:47.
14. Igor Anton, Spain, Dimension Data, 4:58.
15. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
47. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 12:59.
61. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 15:58.
74. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 21:18.
85. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
87. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.
144. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 32:21.
|Overall Standings
|(After 20 stages)
1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 79:44:30.
2. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:46.
3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:04.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:54.
5. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 4:28.
6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:57.
7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:07.
8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 6:51.
9. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 11:09.
10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 11:11.
24. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:40.
65. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:19:41.
66. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 2:21:15.
81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:51:48.
125. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:27:33.
135. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 4:49:31.
