Vuelta a Espana Results

Saturday At Santuario de Canolich, Andorra 20th Stage

A 60.5-mile stage in the Pyrenees from Escaldes-Engordany, Andorra to Santuario de Canolich, with six categorized climbs, including three Category 1s and a Hors categorie summit finish atop the Coll de la Gallina

1. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 2:59:30.

2. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, same time.

3. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, :23 behind.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :54.

5. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, :57.

6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 1:11.

7. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 1:15.

8. David de la Cruz, Spain, Sky, 2:17.

9. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 3:09.

10. Alejandro Valverde, Netherlands, Movistar, same time.

11. Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 3:44.

12. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana, 4:25.

13. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Movistar, 4:47.

14. Igor Anton, Spain, Dimension Data, 4:58.

15. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

Also

47. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 12:59.

61. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 15:58.

74. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 21:18.

85. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

87. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, same time.

144. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 32:21.

Overall Standings (After 20 stages)

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 79:44:30.

2. Enric Mas, Spain, Quick-Step Floors, 1:46.

3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana, 2:04.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:54.

5. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, 4:28.

6. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 5:57.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, 6:07.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 6:51.

9. Jon Izagirre, Spain, Bahrain-Merida, 11:09.

10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, 11:11.

Also

24. Benjamin King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:40.

65. Sepp Kuss, United States, LottoNL-Jumbo, 2:19:41.

66. Brent Bookwalter, United States, BMC Racing, 2:21:15.

81. Joey Rosskopf, United States, BMC Racing, 2:51:48.

125. Ian Boswell, United States, Katusha Alpecin, 4:27:33.

135. Kiel Reijnen, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 4:49:31.

