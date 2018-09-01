Listen Live Sports

Texas-Maryland game resumes after 86-minute weather delay

September 1, 2018 4:44 pm
 
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The game between No. 23 Texas and Maryland has restarted after a weather delay of nearly 90 minutes.

The threat of lightning forced officials to delay the game with 14:25 left and the Terrapins leading Texas 31-29. The game resumed after an 86-minute delay.

There were thunderstorms in the area, so the teams left the field and fans were asked to leaving the seating bowl for the concourse.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

