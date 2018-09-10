Web.com Tour Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 2
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Sungjae Im
|24
|$550,645
|2. Kramer Hickok
|24
|$373,635
|3. Sam Burns
|16
|$296,534
|4. Scott Langley
|20
|$282,262
|5. Cameron Champ
|19
|$273,666
|6. Martin Trainer
|19
|$267,000
|7. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|23
|$265,071
|8. Anders Albertson
|21
|$244,797
|9. Sebastian Munoz
|21
|$243,593
|10. Cameron Davis
|13
|$227,629
|11. Chase Wright
|23
|$208,896
|12. John Chin
|22
|$207,909
|13. Alex Prugh
|25
|$207,814
|14. Kyle Jones
|25
|$207,419
|15. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|22
|$197,798
|16. Joseph Bramlett
|21
|$197,348
|17. Wes Roach
|23
|$196,359
|18. Adam Svensson
|21
|$193,345
|19. Josh Teater
|24
|$193,213
|20. Wyndham Clark
|22
|$192,473
|21. Adam Long
|25
|$192,463
|22. Carlos Ortiz
|22
|$189,542
|23. Chris Thompson
|22
|$186,488
|24. Julian Etulain
|23
|$186,042
|25. Joey Garber
|24
|$185,506
|26. Robert Streb
|2
|$184,750
|27. Henrik Norlander
|22
|$180,435
|28. Brady Schnell
|23
|$178,081
|29. Roberto Castro
|14
|$172,054
|30. Kevin Dougherty
|25
|$170,751
|31. Hank Lebioda
|24
|$169,758
|32. Taylor Moore
|22
|$163,420
|33. Ben Taylor
|23
|$163,343
|34. Sepp Straka
|24
|$160,824
|35. Seth Reeves
|22
|$159,099
|36. Nelson Ledesma
|22
|$152,454
|37. Eric Axley
|21
|$150,256
|38. Willy Wilcox
|20
|$146,110
|39. Michael Arnaud
|15
|$145,195
|40. Stephan Jaeger
|4
|$143,000
|41. Peter Malnati
|2
|$141,500
|42. Trevor Cone
|11
|$140,759
|43. Jim Knous
|21
|$132,489
|44. Erik Barnes
|24
|$130,434
|45. Steven Ihm
|10
|$128,490
|46. Justin Hueber
|22
|$127,791
|47. David Skinns
|22
|$126,192
|48. Sebastian Cappelen
|24
|$122,259
|49. Curtis Luck
|23
|$121,426
|50. Rhein Gibson
|23
|$120,611
