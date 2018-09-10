Web.com Tour Money Leaders

Through Sept. 2 Trn Money 1. Sungjae Im 24 $550,645 2. Kramer Hickok 24 $373,635 3. Sam Burns 16 $296,534 4. Scott Langley 20 $282,262 5. Cameron Champ 19 $273,666 6. Martin Trainer 19 $267,000 7. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 $265,071 8. Anders Albertson 21 $244,797 9. Sebastian Munoz 21 $243,593 10. Cameron Davis 13 $227,629 11. Chase Wright 23 $208,896 12. John Chin 22 $207,909 13. Alex Prugh 25 $207,814 14. Kyle Jones 25 $207,419 15. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez 22 $197,798 16. Joseph Bramlett 21 $197,348 17. Wes Roach 23 $196,359 18. Adam Svensson 21 $193,345 19. Josh Teater 24 $193,213 20. Wyndham Clark 22 $192,473 21. Adam Long 25 $192,463 22. Carlos Ortiz 22 $189,542 23. Chris Thompson 22 $186,488 24. Julian Etulain 23 $186,042 25. Joey Garber 24 $185,506 26. Robert Streb 2 $184,750 27. Henrik Norlander 22 $180,435 28. Brady Schnell 23 $178,081 29. Roberto Castro 14 $172,054 30. Kevin Dougherty 25 $170,751 31. Hank Lebioda 24 $169,758 32. Taylor Moore 22 $163,420 33. Ben Taylor 23 $163,343 34. Sepp Straka 24 $160,824 35. Seth Reeves 22 $159,099 36. Nelson Ledesma 22 $152,454 37. Eric Axley 21 $150,256 38. Willy Wilcox 20 $146,110 39. Michael Arnaud 15 $145,195 40. Stephan Jaeger 4 $143,000 41. Peter Malnati 2 $141,500 42. Trevor Cone 11 $140,759 43. Jim Knous 21 $132,489 44. Erik Barnes 24 $130,434 45. Steven Ihm 10 $128,490 46. Justin Hueber 22 $127,791 47. David Skinns 22 $126,192 48. Sebastian Cappelen 24 $122,259 49. Curtis Luck 23 $121,426 50. Rhein Gibson 23 $120,611

