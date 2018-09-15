Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Weber St. controls South Dakota in 27-10 win

September 15, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jake Constantine threw a touchdown pass, Josh Davis ran for 105 yards and Weber State used stout defense to defeat South Dakota 27-10 on Saturday night.

Trey Tuttle, who made four field goals, nailed a 42-yarder to put Weber State (2-1) on the board with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Three minutes later the Wildcats’ Parker Preator sacked Austin Simmons whose fumble was scooped up by Landon Stice and returned 28 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion made it 11-0.

Mason Lorber put South Dakota (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal to start the second quarter. Then, with 4:15 left before halftime, Constantine threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Denby for an 18-3 lead.

Simmons threw for 210 yards and completed a late touchdown pass to Dakarai Allen. South Dakota turned it over three times and suffered 117 yards in penalties.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus