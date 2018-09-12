Wednesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlee 39, Douglas Freeman 20
Benedictine 44, Fork Union Prep 16
Bluestone 28, Prince Edward County 14
Cave Spring 48, Alleghany 19
Central Lunenburg 14, Buckingham County 7, OT
Edison 35, McLean 21
Fluvanna 57, Madison County 35
Fort Defiance 21, Wilson Memorial 14
Glen Allen 39, Lee-Davis 20
Glenvar 36, Grayson County 12
Goochland 30, Nottoway 13
Halifax County 46, Dan River 7
Highland Springs 42, Riverbend 0
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 0
Liberty-Bedford 46, Staunton River 7
Loudoun County 48, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Manchester 62, Monacan 9
Massaponax 42, Matoaca 14
Mills Godwin 14, Hanover 13
Mountain View 24, Potomac 12
Patrick County 23, North Stokes, N.C. 0
Petersburg 50, James Monroe 21
Prince George 19, John Marshall 14
Pulaski County 53, Carroll County 14
Radford 7, Gretna 6
Reidsville, N.C. 34, Magna Vista 12
Spotsylvania 34, Orange County 7
Stafford 28, King George 7
Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 6
TJ-Richmond 28, Caroline 13
Varina 48, Hermitage 0
Western Albemarle 31, Charlottesville 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northampton vs. Windsor, ppd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
