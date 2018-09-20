Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

DALLAS (AP) — NBA

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.

Investigators hired by the outspoken billionaire said there was no evidence to show Cuban knew of the most explosive allegations involving former team president Terdema Ussery. But the report faulted Cuban for not firing two employees when there were clear signs he should have.

The report was made public some seven months after Sports Illustrated detailed years of examples of a hostile workplace for women on the business side of the team.

OLYMPICS

MOSCOW (AP) — Should Russia be reinstated without publicly admitting wrongdoing for its state-sponsored doping scheme?

That question has caused ferocious infighting at the World Anti-Doping Agency, the watchdog body tasked with stopping any repeat of the widespread drug use and cover-ups which tarnished a sporting superpower.

WADA’s board is due to vote on the issue Thursday in the Seychelles. If it votes yes, it might push world track and field body the IAAF to welcome back Russia too.

Russia’s anti-doping agency, RUSADA, was suspended in November 2015 when a WADA report found top athletes could take banned drugs with near-impunity since RUSADA and the national laboratory would cover for them. Later investigations found evidence that dirty samples were switched for clean ones when Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a statement that the countries planned to jointly bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

At a major summit, the two leaders gave no details of which cities might host certain events at the games, or how advanced the plans were.

The International Olympic Committee traditionally does not announce host cities until seven years ahead of the games. That would give the Koreas until 2025 to put together a joint bid.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit two homers off David Price, Miguel Andujar popped another one barely into the right-field seats and the New York Yankees stalled Boston’s division-clinching celebration by beating the Red Sox 10-1.

Luis Severinopitched seven innings of one-run ball, and the Yankees had no need for All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman on the day they activated him from the disabled list. Chapman had been out since Aug. 21 with left knee tendinitis.

Mookie Betts had two strikeouts and no hits in his return to Boston’s lineup. He pulled a possible grand slam just foul in the ninth before grounding into a game-ending double play. The AL MVP contender sat out Tuesday after injuring his left side two days earlier, but came back to bat leadoff as the designated hitter.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yasiel Puig slugged a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh inning that sent Los Angeles past Colorado 5-2 to increase its NL West lead to 2 1/2 games.

Walker Buehler struck out a career-high 12 and the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the second-place Rockies, giving the defending NL champions their largest division lead this season.

Puig’s second career pinch-hit homer came off Scott Oberg and ignited the crowd and his teammates. On a recent tear at the plate, the excitable Puig raised both arms as he circled the bases.

Matt Kemp also went deep for the Dodgers, giving them seven players with 20 or more homers in a season for the first time.

MMA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eligible to return to competition by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the length of Jones’ ban for his second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. He has been suspended since testing positive for a steroid metabolite last summer, and the ban will conclude Oct. 28 — 15 months after the collection of the positive sample.

The decision by an arbitrator means the 31-year-old Jones could even fight at UFC 230 in New York on Nov. 3, if the mixed martial arts promotion decides to book his comeback bout on that card.

HOCKEY

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson was handed a teal San Jose Sharks sweater and immediately proclaimed: “It fits.”

Karlsson’s first day with the Sharks went off without a hitch. He paired up with Marc-Edouard Vlasic on defense in practice, took part in 3-on-3 drills with fellow Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns and began a new chapter in his career after nine seasons as the face of the Ottawa Senators.

The Sharks made the big deal to acquire the two-time Norris Trophy-winning Karlsson from the Senators last week for a package of young players and picks, adding a world-class player to a team now expected to contend in the ultra-tough Western Conference.

