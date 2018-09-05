Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released OF Craig Gentry. Recalled INF Steve Wilkerson from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Assigned RHP Evan Marshall outright to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated LHP Eric Stout for assignment. Claimed RHP Ben Lively off waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled LHP Jerry Vasto and RHP Glenn Sparkman from Omaha (PCL). Announced a player development contract extension with Wilmington (Carolina) through the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Deck McGuire from Salt Lake (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned LHP Danny Coulombe outright to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Rob Whalen outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Joe Biagini on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Mike Hauschild for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Jonathan Davis from Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Petricka, OF Dwight Smith Jr., 1B Rowdy Tellez and SS Richard Urena from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Zack Godley on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Matt Andriese from Visalia (Cal) and SS Ildemaro Vargas from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHPs Arodys Vizcaino and RHP Jose Ramirez to Rome (SAL) for rehab assignments.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Mark Zagunis on the 60-day DL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed working agreements with Oklahoma City (PCL), Tulsa (TL), Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) and Great Lakes (MWL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed 3B Martin Prado on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Christopher Bostick from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Tyler Kinley and OF Peter O’Brein from New Orleans. Transferred OF Garrett Cooper to the 60-day DL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned 3B Jesmuel Valentin outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled SS J.P. Crawford from Lehigh Valley.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Traded OF Rubi Silva and RHP Taylor Grover to Long Island (Atlantic) for two players to be named.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released RHP D.J. Brown.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released C Jeffrey Sneed.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DE Anthony Zettel. Released S Rolan Milligan, LB Darnell Sankey and OT Dan Skipper from the practice squad. Claimed DE Romeo Okwara off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Signed LB Trevor Bates, C Leo Koloamatangi and RB Donnel Pumphrey to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Jack Tocho on the practice squad injured list. Signed CB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Robert Martin. Signed LB Nate Stupar.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed RB Byron Marshall on injured reserve. Terminated the practice squad contract of QB Nic Shimonek. Signed LB Josh Keyes. Signed TE J.P. Holtz to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MIAMI MLS OWNERSHIP GROUP — Announced the name of the new franchise is Club Internacional de Futbol Miami.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Antone Grayhas assistant men’s basketball coach.

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE — Named Carissa Sherman graduate assistant softball coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Lindsay Mayer assistant softball coach.

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO — Promoted assistant men’s hockey coach Todd Knott to associate head coach.

NYU — Named Sam Petersen assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach and Eric Tarakjian assistant men’s and women’s golf coach.

OKLAHOMA — Announced DE/LB Addison Gumbs will transfer.

TEMPLE — Promoted associate athletics director Lee Roberts to senior associate athletics director for facilities and event management.

