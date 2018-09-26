Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Slegers from the 10-day DL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Frankie Thon Jr. director of international amateur scouting.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced manager John Gibbons will not return next season. Selected the contract of 3B Jon Berti from New Hampshire (EL). Transferred 3B Brandon Drury to the 60-day DL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed a working agreement with Ogden (Pioneer).

Advertisement

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 option on INF David Glaude.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB John Franklin III from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Ryan Glasgow on injured reserve. Signed DT Adolphus Washington off Dallas’ practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released DB Donnel Pumphrey from the practice squad. Signed TE Jerome Cunningham to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Davon House on injured reserve. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Aqib Talib on injured reserve. Signed CB Dominique Hatfield from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived WR Tanner McEvoy. Placed DE Williams Hayes on injured reserve. Signed LB Martrell Spaight. Signed DE Jonathan Woodard from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley and RB Rex Burkhead on injured reserve. Released WR Jace Billingsley from the practice squad. Re-signed FB Kenjon Barner and DE John Simon. Signed DB David Jones to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Placed PK Mike Nugent on injured reserve. Signed PK Matt McCrane.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve. Signed QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad and DL Ryan Delaire, OL Christian DiLauro and DB Dexter McCoil to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Andrew Adams. Signed CB Marko Myers to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop and Julien Gauthier and D Jake Bean and Trevor Carrick to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Fs Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Drake Rymsha and Sheldon Rempal from Ontario (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Egor Yakovlev to Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Shawn O’Donnell.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced American weightlifter Andrew Butterworth accepted a 42-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Ottawa D Nana Attakora and M Kevin Oliveira three games and Charleston F Patrick Okonkwo, San Antonio D Moises Hernandez, Bethlehem D Brandon Aubrey, Las Vegas M Carlos Alvarez, Richmond D Mekeil Williams, San Antonio F Cesar Elizondo and Fresno M/F Pedro Ribeiro one game.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the resignation of senior associate athletic director for student services and senior woman administrator Farrah Manthei so she can take the position of deputy athletic director at Illinois-Chicago.

WISCONSIN — Named Brad Winchester volunteer assistant men’s hockey coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.