The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Week 2

September 9, 2018 10:01 am
 
Yard Rush Pass
Buffalo 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0
Baltimore 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Buffalo 0 0 0
Miami 0 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0
New England 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0
Baltimore 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0
Denver 0 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Atlanta 299 74 225
Philadelphia 232 113 119
Dallas 0 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Dallas 0 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0
Atlanta 232 113 119
Philadelphia 299 74 225
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Buffalo 0.0 0.0 0.0
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
N.Y. Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0
New England 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cincinnati 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cleveland 0.0 0.0 0.0
Baltimore 0.0 0.0 0.0
Pittsburgh 0.0 0.0 0.0
Indianapolis 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jacksonville 0.0 0.0 0.0
Houston 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tennessee 0.0 0.0 0.0
Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0
L.A. Chargers 0.0 0.0 0.0
Kansas City 0.0 0.0 0.0
Oakland 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Buffalo 0.0 0.0 0.0
Miami 0.0 0.0 0.0
N.Y. Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0
New England 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cincinnati 0.0 0.0 0.0
Cleveland 0.0 0.0 0.0
Baltimore 0.0 0.0 0.0
Pittsburgh 0.0 0.0 0.0
Indianapolis 0.0 0.0 0.0
Jacksonville 0.0 0.0 0.0
Houston 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tennessee 0.0 0.0 0.0
Denver 0.0 0.0 0.0
L.A. Chargers 0.0 0.0 0.0
Kansas City 0.0 0.0 0.0
Oakland 0.0 0.0 0.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Atlanta 299.0 74.0 225.0
Philadelphia 232.0 113.0 119.0
Dallas 0.0 0.0 0.0
N.Y. Giants 0.0 0.0 0.0
Washington 0.0 0.0 0.0
Chicago 0.0 0.0 0.0
Detroit 0.0 0.0 0.0
Green Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
Carolina 0.0 0.0 0.0
New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0
San Francisco 0.0 0.0 0.0
Arizona 0.0 0.0 0.0
L.A. Rams 0.0 0.0 0.0
Seattle 0.0 0.0 0.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Dallas 0.0 0.0 0.0
N.Y. Giants 0.0 0.0 0.0
Washington 0.0 0.0 0.0
Chicago 0.0 0.0 0.0
Detroit 0.0 0.0 0.0
Green Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
Minnesota 0.0 0.0 0.0
Tampa Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0
Carolina 0.0 0.0 0.0
New Orleans 0.0 0.0 0.0
San Francisco 0.0 0.0 0.0
Arizona 0.0 0.0 0.0
L.A. Rams 0.0 0.0 0.0
Seattle 0.0 0.0 0.0
Atlanta 232.0 113.0 119.0
Philadelphia 299.0 74.0 225.0

