Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 1

September 11, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
L.A. Chargers 541 123 418
Pittsburgh 472 159 313
Denver 470 146 324
Oakland 395 95 300
New England 389 122 267
Indianapolis 380 75 305
Baltimore 369 117 252
Kansas City 362 106 256
N.Y. Jets 349 169 180
Miami 342 120 222
Tennessee 336 116 220
Cincinnati 330 101 229
Cleveland 327 177 150
Houston 325 167 158
Jacksonville 305 137 168
Buffalo 153 83 70
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 153 83 70
Denver 306 64 242
Jacksonville 324 114 210
New England 325 167 158
Pittsburgh 327 177 150
Indianapolis 330 101 229
Miami 336 116 220
N.Y. Jets 339 39 300
Tennessee 342 120 222
L.A. Chargers 362 106 256
Oakland 365 140 225
Buffalo 369 117 252
Cincinnati 380 75 305
Houston 389 122 267
Cleveland 472 159 313
Kansas City 541 123 418
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 529 112 417
New Orleans 475 43 432
Washington 429 182 247
Green Bay 370 69 301
L.A. Rams 365 140 225
Minnesota 343 116 227
Detroit 339 39 300
San Francisco 327 90 237
N.Y. Giants 324 114 210
Seattle 306 64 242
Atlanta 299 74 225
Chicago 294 139 155
Carolina 293 147 146
Dallas 232 94 138
Philadelphia 232 113 119
Arizona 213 68 145
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 213 68 145
Atlanta 232 113 119
Carolina 232 94 138
Dallas 293 147 146
Green Bay 294 139 155
Philadelphia 299 74 225
N.Y. Giants 305 137 168
Minnesota 327 90 237
San Francisco 343 116 227
Detroit 349 169 180
Chicago 370 69 301
L.A. Rams 395 95 300
Arizona 429 182 247
Seattle 470 146 324
Tampa Bay 475 43 432
New Orleans 529 112 417
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
L.A. Chargers 541.0 123.0 418.0
Pittsburgh 472.0 159.0 313.0
Denver 470.0 146.0 324.0
Oakland 395.0 95.0 300.0
New England 389.0 122.0 267.0
Indianapolis 380.0 75.0 305.0
Baltimore 369.0 117.0 252.0
Kansas City 362.0 106.0 256.0
N.Y. Jets 349.0 169.0 180.0
Miami 342.0 120.0 222.0
Tennessee 336.0 116.0 220.0
Cincinnati 330.0 101.0 229.0
Cleveland 327.0 177.0 150.0
Houston 325.0 167.0 158.0
Jacksonville 305.0 137.0 168.0
Buffalo 153.0 83.0 70.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 153.0 83.0 70.0
Denver 306.0 64.0 242.0
Jacksonville 324.0 114.0 210.0
New England 325.0 167.0 158.0
Pittsburgh 327.0 177.0 150.0
Indianapolis 330.0 101.0 229.0
Miami 336.0 116.0 220.0
N.Y. Jets 339.0 39.0 300.0
Tennessee 342.0 120.0 222.0
L.A. Chargers 362.0 106.0 256.0
Oakland 365.0 140.0 225.0
Buffalo 369.0 117.0 252.0
Cincinnati 380.0 75.0 305.0
Houston 389.0 122.0 267.0
Cleveland 472.0 159.0 313.0
Kansas City 541.0 123.0 418.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 529.0 112.0 417.0
New Orleans 475.0 43.0 432.0
Washington 429.0 182.0 247.0
Green Bay 370.0 69.0 301.0
L.A. Rams 365.0 140.0 225.0
Minnesota 343.0 116.0 227.0
Detroit 339.0 39.0 300.0
San Francisco 327.0 90.0 237.0
N.Y. Giants 324.0 114.0 210.0
Seattle 306.0 64.0 242.0
Atlanta 299.0 74.0 225.0
Chicago 294.0 139.0 155.0
Carolina 293.0 147.0 146.0
Dallas 232.0 94.0 138.0
Philadelphia 232.0 113.0 119.0
Arizona 213.0 68.0 145.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Washington 213.0 68.0 145.0
Atlanta 232.0 113.0 119.0
Carolina 232.0 94.0 138.0
Dallas 293.0 147.0 146.0
Green Bay 294.0 139.0 155.0
Philadelphia 299.0 74.0 225.0
N.Y. Giants 305.0 137.0 168.0
Minnesota 327.0 90.0 237.0
San Francisco 343.0 116.0 227.0
Detroit 349.0 169.0 180.0
Chicago 370.0 69.0 301.0
L.A. Rams 395.0 95.0 300.0
Arizona 429.0 182.0 247.0
Seattle 470.0 146.0 324.0
Tampa Bay 475.0 43.0 432.0
New Orleans 529.0 112.0 417.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries