Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Week 2

September 20, 2018 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Yard Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 947 192 755
L.A. Chargers 890 232 658
Denver 855 314 541
Kansas City 811 233 578
Baltimore 794 183 611
Jacksonville 785 241 544
Oakland 768 187 581
Houston 762 315 447
N.Y. Jets 711 211 500
Cincinnati 703 209 494
New England 691 204 487
Indianapolis 661 179 482
Cleveland 654 270 384
Tennessee 619 216 403
Miami 599 255 344
Buffalo 446 167 279
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 526 191 335
N.Y. Jets 596 174 422
Jacksonville 626 196 430
L.A. Chargers 655 190 465
Indianapolis 664 166 498
Houston 672 222 450
Denver 679 156 523
Miami 698 158 540
Buffalo 718 226 492
Cleveland 747 221 526
Oakland 750 308 442
Pittsburgh 776 304 472
Tennessee 779 268 511
New England 805 271 534
Cincinnati 805 141 664
Kansas City 1016 156 860
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 965 155 810
Minnesota 823 184 639
L.A. Rams 797 230 567
Detroit 766 137 629
Washington 763 247 516
New Orleans 750 105 645
Atlanta 741 244 497
Carolina 732 268 464
Green Bay 721 167 554
San Francisco 673 280 393
Philadelphia 644 204 440
Seattle 582 138 444
N.Y. Giants 579 149 430
Chicago 565 225 340
Dallas 530 232 298
Arizona 350 122 228
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
Washington 494 172 322
L.A. Rams 532 149 383
Dallas 548 182 366
N.Y. Giants 603 275 328
Chicago 646 143 503
Atlanta 671 234 437
Carolina 674 264 410
Minnesota 678 188 490
Detroit 695 359 336
Philadelphia 735 117 618
Seattle 741 232 509
San Francisco 770 214 556
Green Bay 774 207 567
New Orleans 856 205 651
Arizona 861 272 589
Tampa Bay 887 134 753
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Pittsburgh 473.5 96.0 377.5
L.A. Chargers 445.0 116.0 329.0
Denver 427.5 157.0 270.5
Kansas City 405.5 116.5 289.0
Baltimore 397.0 91.5 305.5
Jacksonville 392.5 120.5 272.0
Oakland 384.0 93.5 290.5
Houston 381.0 157.5 223.5
N.Y. Jets 355.5 105.5 250.0
Cincinnati 351.5 104.5 247.0
New England 345.5 102.0 243.5
Indianapolis 330.5 89.5 241.0
Cleveland 327.0 135.0 192.0
Tennessee 309.5 108.0 201.5
Miami 299.5 127.5 172.0
Buffalo 223.0 83.5 139.5
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Baltimore 263.0 95.5 167.5
N.Y. Jets 298.0 87.0 211.0
Jacksonville 313.0 98.0 215.0
L.A. Chargers 327.5 95.0 232.5
Indianapolis 332.0 83.0 249.0
Houston 336.0 111.0 225.0
Denver 339.5 78.0 261.5
Miami 349.0 79.0 270.0
Buffalo 359.0 113.0 246.0
Cleveland 373.5 110.5 263.0
Oakland 375.0 154.0 221.0
Pittsburgh 388.0 152.0 236.0
Tennessee 389.5 134.0 255.5
New England 402.5 135.5 267.0
Cincinnati 402.5 70.5 332.0
Kansas City 508.0 78.0 430.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Tampa Bay 482.5 77.5 405.0
Minnesota 411.5 92.0 319.5
L.A. Rams 398.5 115.0 283.5
Detroit 383.0 68.5 314.5
Washington 381.5 123.5 258.0
New Orleans 375.0 52.5 322.5
Atlanta 370.5 122.0 248.5
Carolina 366.0 134.0 232.0
Green Bay 360.5 83.5 277.0
San Francisco 336.5 140.0 196.5
Philadelphia 322.0 102.0 220.0
Seattle 291.0 69.0 222.0
N.Y. Giants 289.5 74.5 215.0
Chicago 282.5 112.5 170.0
Dallas 265.0 116.0 149.0
Arizona 175.0 61.0 114.0
DEFENSE
Yards Rush Pass
Washington 247.0 86.0 161.0
L.A. Rams 266.0 74.5 191.5
Dallas 274.0 91.0 183.0
N.Y. Giants 301.5 137.5 164.0
Chicago 323.0 71.5 251.5
Atlanta 335.5 117.0 218.5
Carolina 337.0 132.0 205.0
Minnesota 339.0 94.0 245.0
Detroit 347.5 179.5 168.0
Philadelphia 367.5 58.5 309.0
Seattle 370.5 116.0 254.5
San Francisco 385.0 107.0 278.0
Green Bay 387.0 103.5 283.5
New Orleans 428.0 102.5 325.5
Arizona 430.5 136.0 294.5
Tampa Bay 443.5 67.0 376.5

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation