Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 794 183 611 Cincinnati 703 209 494 L.A. Chargers 541 123 418 Pittsburgh 472 159 313 Denver 470 146 324 Oakland 395 95 300 New England 389 122 267 Indianapolis 380 75 305 Kansas City 362 106 256 N.Y. Jets 349 169 180 Miami 342 120 222 Tennessee 336 116 220 Cleveland 327 177 150 Houston 325 167 158 Jacksonville 305 137 168 Buffalo 153 83 70

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Denver 306 64 242 Jacksonville 324 114 210 New England 325 167 158 Pittsburgh 327 177 150 Indianapolis 330 101 229 Miami 336 116 220 N.Y. Jets 339 39 300 Tennessee 342 120 222 L.A. Chargers 362 106 256 Oakland 365 140 225 Buffalo 369 117 252 Houston 389 122 267 Cleveland 472 159 313 Baltimore 526 191 335 Kansas City 541 123 418 Cincinnati 805 141 664

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 529 112 417 New Orleans 475 43 432 Washington 429 182 247 Green Bay 370 69 301 L.A. Rams 365 140 225 Minnesota 343 116 227 Detroit 339 39 300 San Francisco 327 90 237 N.Y. Giants 324 114 210 Seattle 306 64 242 Atlanta 299 74 225 Chicago 294 139 155 Carolina 293 147 146 Dallas 232 94 138 Philadelphia 232 113 119 Arizona 213 68 145

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Washington 213 68 145 Atlanta 232 113 119 Carolina 232 94 138 Dallas 293 147 146 Green Bay 294 139 155 Philadelphia 299 74 225 N.Y. Giants 305 137 168 Minnesota 327 90 237 San Francisco 343 116 227 Detroit 349 169 180 Chicago 370 69 301 L.A. Rams 395 95 300 Arizona 429 182 247 Seattle 470 146 324 Tampa Bay 475 43 432 New Orleans 529 112 417

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass L.A. Chargers 541.0 123.0 418.0 Pittsburgh 472.0 159.0 313.0 Denver 470.0 146.0 324.0 Baltimore 397.0 91.5 305.5 Oakland 395.0 95.0 300.0 New England 389.0 122.0 267.0 Indianapolis 380.0 75.0 305.0 Kansas City 362.0 106.0 256.0 Cincinnati 351.5 104.5 247.0 N.Y. Jets 349.0 169.0 180.0 Miami 342.0 120.0 222.0 Tennessee 336.0 116.0 220.0 Cleveland 327.0 177.0 150.0 Houston 325.0 167.0 158.0 Jacksonville 305.0 137.0 168.0 Buffalo 153.0 83.0 70.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 263.0 95.5 167.5 Denver 306.0 64.0 242.0 Jacksonville 324.0 114.0 210.0 New England 325.0 167.0 158.0 Pittsburgh 327.0 177.0 150.0 Indianapolis 330.0 101.0 229.0 Miami 336.0 116.0 220.0 N.Y. Jets 339.0 39.0 300.0 Tennessee 342.0 120.0 222.0 L.A. Chargers 362.0 106.0 256.0 Oakland 365.0 140.0 225.0 Buffalo 369.0 117.0 252.0 Houston 389.0 122.0 267.0 Cincinnati 402.5 70.5 332.0 Cleveland 472.0 159.0 313.0 Kansas City 541.0 123.0 418.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 529.0 112.0 417.0 New Orleans 475.0 43.0 432.0 Washington 429.0 182.0 247.0 Green Bay 370.0 69.0 301.0 L.A. Rams 365.0 140.0 225.0 Minnesota 343.0 116.0 227.0 Detroit 339.0 39.0 300.0 San Francisco 327.0 90.0 237.0 N.Y. Giants 324.0 114.0 210.0 Seattle 306.0 64.0 242.0 Atlanta 299.0 74.0 225.0 Chicago 294.0 139.0 155.0 Carolina 293.0 147.0 146.0 Dallas 232.0 94.0 138.0 Philadelphia 232.0 113.0 119.0 Arizona 213.0 68.0 145.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Washington 213.0 68.0 145.0 Atlanta 232.0 113.0 119.0 Carolina 232.0 94.0 138.0 Dallas 293.0 147.0 146.0 Green Bay 294.0 139.0 155.0 Philadelphia 299.0 74.0 225.0 N.Y. Giants 305.0 137.0 168.0 Minnesota 327.0 90.0 237.0 San Francisco 343.0 116.0 227.0 Detroit 349.0 169.0 180.0 Chicago 370.0 69.0 301.0 L.A. Rams 395.0 95.0 300.0 Arizona 429.0 182.0 247.0 Seattle 470.0 146.0 324.0 Tampa Bay 475.0 43.0 432.0 New Orleans 529.0 112.0 417.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.