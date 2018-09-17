Yard Rush Pass Pittsburgh 947 192 755 L.A. Chargers 890 232 658 Denver 855 314 541 Kansas City 811 233 578 Baltimore 794 183 611 Jacksonville 786 241 545 Oakland 768 187 581 Houston 762 315 447 N.Y. Jets 711 211 500 Cincinnati 703 209 494 New England 691 204 487 Indianapolis 661 179 482 Cleveland 654 270 384 Tennessee 619 216 403 Miami 599 255 344 Buffalo 446 167 279

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Baltimore 526 191 335 N.Y. Jets 596 174 422 Jacksonville 626 196 430 L.A. Chargers 655 190 465 Indianapolis 664 166 498 Houston 672 222 450 Denver 679 156 523 Miami 698 158 540 Buffalo 718 226 492 Cleveland 747 221 526 Oakland 750 308 442 Pittsburgh 776 304 472 Tennessee 779 268 511 Cincinnati 805 141 664 New England 806 271 535 Kansas City 1016 156 860

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass Tampa Bay 965 155 810 Minnesota 823 184 639 L.A. Rams 797 230 567 Detroit 766 137 629 Washington 763 247 516 New Orleans 750 105 645 Atlanta 741 244 497 Carolina 732 268 464 Green Bay 721 167 554 San Francisco 673 280 393 Philadelphia 644 204 440 N.Y. Giants 579 149 430 Dallas 530 232 298 Arizona 350 122 228 Seattle 306 64 242 Chicago 294 139 155

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Chicago 370 69 301 Seattle 470 146 324 Washington 494 172 322 L.A. Rams 532 149 383 Dallas 548 182 366 N.Y. Giants 603 275 328 Atlanta 671 234 437 Carolina 674 264 410 Minnesota 678 188 490 Detroit 695 359 336 Philadelphia 735 117 618 San Francisco 770 214 556 Green Bay 774 207 567 New Orleans 856 205 651 Arizona 861 272 589 Tampa Bay 887 134 753

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Pittsburgh 473.5 96.0 377.5 L.A. Chargers 445.0 116.0 329.0 Denver 427.5 157.0 270.5 Kansas City 405.5 116.5 289.0 Baltimore 397.0 91.5 305.5 Jacksonville 393.0 120.5 272.5 Oakland 384.0 93.5 290.5 Houston 381.0 157.5 223.5 N.Y. Jets 355.5 105.5 250.0 Cincinnati 351.5 104.5 247.0 New England 345.5 102.0 243.5 Indianapolis 330.5 89.5 241.0 Cleveland 327.0 135.0 192.0 Tennessee 309.5 108.0 201.5 Miami 299.5 127.5 172.0 Buffalo 223.0 83.5 139.5

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 263.0 95.5 167.5 N.Y. Jets 298.0 87.0 211.0 Jacksonville 313.0 98.0 215.0 L.A. Chargers 327.5 95.0 232.5 Indianapolis 332.0 83.0 249.0 Houston 336.0 111.0 225.0 Denver 339.5 78.0 261.5 Miami 349.0 79.0 270.0 Buffalo 359.0 113.0 246.0 Cleveland 373.5 110.5 263.0 Oakland 375.0 154.0 221.0 Pittsburgh 388.0 152.0 236.0 Tennessee 389.5 134.0 255.5 Cincinnati 402.5 70.5 332.0 New England 403.0 135.5 267.5 Kansas City 508.0 78.0 430.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 482.5 77.5 405.0 Minnesota 411.5 92.0 319.5 L.A. Rams 398.5 115.0 283.5 Detroit 383.0 68.5 314.5 Washington 381.5 123.5 258.0 New Orleans 375.0 52.5 322.5 Atlanta 370.5 122.0 248.5 Carolina 366.0 134.0 232.0 Green Bay 360.5 83.5 277.0 San Francisco 336.5 140.0 196.5 Philadelphia 322.0 102.0 220.0 Seattle 306.0 64.0 242.0 Chicago 294.0 139.0 155.0 N.Y. Giants 289.5 74.5 215.0 Dallas 265.0 116.0 149.0 Arizona 175.0 61.0 114.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Washington 247.0 86.0 161.0 L.A. Rams 266.0 74.5 191.5 Dallas 274.0 91.0 183.0 N.Y. Giants 301.5 137.5 164.0 Atlanta 335.5 117.0 218.5 Carolina 337.0 132.0 205.0 Minnesota 339.0 94.0 245.0 Detroit 347.5 179.5 168.0 Philadelphia 367.5 58.5 309.0 Chicago 370.0 69.0 301.0 San Francisco 385.0 107.0 278.0 Green Bay 387.0 103.5 283.5 New Orleans 428.0 102.5 325.5 Arizona 430.5 136.0 294.5 Tampa Bay 443.5 67.0 376.5 Seattle 470.0 146.0 324.0

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.