Yard Rush Pass L.A. Chargers 1246 373 873 Oakland 1202 296 906 Kansas City 1195 310 885 Houston 1189 374 815 Denver 1148 434 714 Baltimore 1136 260 876 Cincinnati 1099 275 824 Jacksonville 1017 328 689 N.Y. Jets 979 318 661 Cleveland 977 403 574 Miami 972 296 676 Pittsburgh 947 192 755 New England 900 293 607 Indianapolis 870 247 623 Tennessee 852 366 486 Buffalo 738 295 443

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Pittsburgh 776 304 472 Baltimore 819 311 508 Jacksonville 859 346 513 N.Y. Jets 919 307 612 Buffalo 1010 240 770 Tennessee 1011 355 656 Cleveland 1015 328 687 Denver 1021 233 788 Indianapolis 1043 318 725 Houston 1051 336 715 Oakland 1123 349 774 Miami 1132 267 865 L.A. Chargers 1176 361 815 Cincinnati 1182 371 811 New England 1219 430 789 Kansas City 1422 334 1088

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yard Rush Pass L.A. Rams 1318 401 917 New Orleans 1284 248 1036 Detroit 1180 296 884 Washington 1149 413 736 Atlanta 1148 292 856 Minnesota 1115 198 917 Carolina 1109 498 611 San Francisco 1079 458 621 Green Bay 1061 267 794 Philadelphia 1023 356 667 Tampa Bay 965 155 810 N.Y. Giants 958 263 695 Chicago 881 347 534 Seattle 877 251 626 Dallas 833 398 435 Arizona 571 175 396

DEFENSE Yard Rush Pass Washington 834 272 562 Dallas 843 295 548 Chicago 867 196 671 Tampa Bay 887 134 753 L.A. Rams 888 290 598 Detroit 904 448 456 Philadelphia 944 185 759 Minnesota 970 316 654 N.Y. Giants 1030 334 696 Seattle 1044 398 646 Carolina 1070 330 740 San Francisco 1154 291 863 Green Bay 1160 373 787 Arizona 1177 394 783 Atlanta 1205 377 828 New Orleans 1263 253 1010

AVERAGE PER GAME AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Pittsburgh 473.5 96.0 377.5 L.A. Chargers 415.3 124.3 291.0 Oakland 400.7 98.7 302.0 Kansas City 398.3 103.3 295.0 Houston 396.3 124.7 271.7 Denver 382.7 144.7 238.0 Baltimore 378.7 86.7 292.0 Cincinnati 366.3 91.7 274.7 Jacksonville 339.0 109.3 229.7 N.Y. Jets 326.3 106.0 220.3 Cleveland 325.7 134.3 191.3 Miami 324.0 98.7 225.3 New England 300.0 97.7 202.3 Indianapolis 290.0 82.3 207.7 Tennessee 284.0 122.0 162.0 Buffalo 246.0 98.3 147.7

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Baltimore 273.0 103.7 169.3 Jacksonville 286.3 115.3 171.0 N.Y. Jets 306.3 102.3 204.0 Buffalo 336.7 80.0 256.7 Tennessee 337.0 118.3 218.7 Cleveland 338.3 109.3 229.0 Denver 340.3 77.7 262.7 Indianapolis 347.7 106.0 241.7 Houston 350.3 112.0 238.3 Oakland 374.3 116.3 258.0 Miami 377.3 89.0 288.3 Pittsburgh 388.0 152.0 236.0 L.A. Chargers 392.0 120.3 271.7 Cincinnati 394.0 123.7 270.3 New England 406.3 143.3 263.0 Kansas City 474.0 111.3 362.7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE Yards Rush Pass Tampa Bay 482.5 77.5 405.0 L.A. Rams 439.3 133.7 305.7 New Orleans 428.0 82.7 345.3 Detroit 393.3 98.7 294.7 Washington 383.0 137.7 245.3 Atlanta 382.7 97.3 285.3 Minnesota 371.7 66.0 305.7 Carolina 369.7 166.0 203.7 San Francisco 359.7 152.7 207.0 Green Bay 353.7 89.0 264.7 Philadelphia 341.0 118.7 222.3 N.Y. Giants 319.3 87.7 231.7 Chicago 293.7 115.7 178.0 Seattle 292.3 83.7 208.7 Dallas 277.7 132.7 145.0 Arizona 190.3 58.3 132.0

DEFENSE Yards Rush Pass Washington 278.0 90.7 187.3 Dallas 281.0 98.3 182.7 Chicago 289.0 65.3 223.7 L.A. Rams 296.0 96.7 199.3 Detroit 301.3 149.3 152.0 Philadelphia 314.7 61.7 253.0 Minnesota 323.3 105.3 218.0 N.Y. Giants 343.3 111.3 232.0 Seattle 348.0 132.7 215.3 Carolina 356.7 110.0 246.7 San Francisco 384.7 97.0 287.7 Green Bay 386.7 124.3 262.3 Arizona 392.3 131.3 261.0 Atlanta 401.7 125.7 276.0 New Orleans 421.0 84.3 336.7 Tampa Bay 443.5 67.0 376.5

