|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Chargers
|1246
|373
|873
|Oakland
|1202
|296
|906
|Kansas City
|1195
|310
|885
|Houston
|1189
|374
|815
|Denver
|1148
|434
|714
|Baltimore
|1136
|260
|876
|Cincinnati
|1099
|275
|824
|Jacksonville
|1017
|328
|689
|N.Y. Jets
|979
|318
|661
|Cleveland
|977
|403
|574
|Miami
|972
|296
|676
|Pittsburgh
|947
|192
|755
|New England
|900
|293
|607
|Indianapolis
|870
|247
|623
|Tennessee
|852
|366
|486
|Buffalo
|738
|295
|443
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Pittsburgh
|776
|304
|472
|Baltimore
|819
|311
|508
|Jacksonville
|859
|346
|513
|N.Y. Jets
|919
|307
|612
|Buffalo
|1010
|240
|770
|Tennessee
|1011
|355
|656
|Cleveland
|1015
|328
|687
|Denver
|1021
|233
|788
|Indianapolis
|1043
|318
|725
|Houston
|1051
|336
|715
|Oakland
|1123
|349
|774
|Miami
|1132
|267
|865
|L.A. Chargers
|1176
|361
|815
|Cincinnati
|1182
|371
|811
|New England
|1219
|430
|789
|Kansas City
|1422
|334
|1088
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|1318
|401
|917
|New Orleans
|1284
|248
|1036
|Detroit
|1180
|296
|884
|Washington
|1149
|413
|736
|Atlanta
|1148
|292
|856
|Minnesota
|1115
|198
|917
|Carolina
|1109
|498
|611
|San Francisco
|1079
|458
|621
|Green Bay
|1061
|267
|794
|Philadelphia
|1023
|356
|667
|Tampa Bay
|965
|155
|810
|N.Y. Giants
|958
|263
|695
|Chicago
|881
|347
|534
|Seattle
|877
|251
|626
|Dallas
|833
|398
|435
|Arizona
|571
|175
|396
|DEFENSE
|
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|834
|272
|562
|Dallas
|843
|295
|548
|Chicago
|867
|196
|671
|Tampa Bay
|887
|134
|753
|L.A. Rams
|888
|290
|598
|Detroit
|904
|448
|456
|Philadelphia
|944
|185
|759
|Minnesota
|970
|316
|654
|N.Y. Giants
|1030
|334
|696
|Seattle
|1044
|398
|646
|Carolina
|1070
|330
|740
|San Francisco
|1154
|291
|863
|Green Bay
|1160
|373
|787
|Arizona
|1177
|394
|783
|Atlanta
|1205
|377
|828
|New Orleans
|1263
|253
|1010
|AVERAGE PER GAME
|AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Pittsburgh
|473.5
|96.0
|377.5
|L.A. Chargers
|415.3
|124.3
|291.0
|Oakland
|400.7
|98.7
|302.0
|Kansas City
|398.3
|103.3
|295.0
|Houston
|396.3
|124.7
|271.7
|Denver
|382.7
|144.7
|238.0
|Baltimore
|378.7
|86.7
|292.0
|Cincinnati
|366.3
|91.7
|274.7
|Jacksonville
|339.0
|109.3
|229.7
|N.Y. Jets
|326.3
|106.0
|220.3
|Cleveland
|325.7
|134.3
|191.3
|Miami
|324.0
|98.7
|225.3
|New England
|300.0
|97.7
|202.3
|Indianapolis
|290.0
|82.3
|207.7
|Tennessee
|284.0
|122.0
|162.0
|Buffalo
|246.0
|98.3
|147.7
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Baltimore
|273.0
|103.7
|169.3
|Jacksonville
|286.3
|115.3
|171.0
|N.Y. Jets
|306.3
|102.3
|204.0
|Buffalo
|336.7
|80.0
|256.7
|Tennessee
|337.0
|118.3
|218.7
|Cleveland
|338.3
|109.3
|229.0
|Denver
|340.3
|77.7
|262.7
|Indianapolis
|347.7
|106.0
|241.7
|Houston
|350.3
|112.0
|238.3
|Oakland
|374.3
|116.3
|258.0
|Miami
|377.3
|89.0
|288.3
|Pittsburgh
|388.0
|152.0
|236.0
|L.A. Chargers
|392.0
|120.3
|271.7
|Cincinnati
|394.0
|123.7
|270.3
|New England
|406.3
|143.3
|263.0
|Kansas City
|474.0
|111.3
|362.7
|NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|OFFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Tampa Bay
|482.5
|77.5
|405.0
|L.A. Rams
|439.3
|133.7
|305.7
|New Orleans
|428.0
|82.7
|345.3
|Detroit
|393.3
|98.7
|294.7
|Washington
|383.0
|137.7
|245.3
|Atlanta
|382.7
|97.3
|285.3
|Minnesota
|371.7
|66.0
|305.7
|Carolina
|369.7
|166.0
|203.7
|San Francisco
|359.7
|152.7
|207.0
|Green Bay
|353.7
|89.0
|264.7
|Philadelphia
|341.0
|118.7
|222.3
|N.Y. Giants
|319.3
|87.7
|231.7
|Chicago
|293.7
|115.7
|178.0
|Seattle
|292.3
|83.7
|208.7
|Dallas
|277.7
|132.7
|145.0
|Arizona
|190.3
|58.3
|132.0
|DEFENSE
|
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Washington
|278.0
|90.7
|187.3
|Dallas
|281.0
|98.3
|182.7
|Chicago
|289.0
|65.3
|223.7
|L.A. Rams
|296.0
|96.7
|199.3
|Detroit
|301.3
|149.3
|152.0
|Philadelphia
|314.7
|61.7
|253.0
|Minnesota
|323.3
|105.3
|218.0
|N.Y. Giants
|343.3
|111.3
|232.0
|Seattle
|348.0
|132.7
|215.3
|Carolina
|356.7
|110.0
|246.7
|San Francisco
|384.7
|97.0
|287.7
|Green Bay
|386.7
|124.3
|262.3
|Arizona
|392.3
|131.3
|261.0
|Atlanta
|401.7
|125.7
|276.0
|New Orleans
|421.0
|84.3
|336.7
|Tampa Bay
|443.5
|67.0
|376.5
