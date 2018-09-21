White Sox 10, Cubs 4

Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .293 Bryant 3b-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .277 Rizzo 1b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .278 b-Davis ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Happ 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Zobrist lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .309 2-Gore pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .276 1-Bote pr-3b-ss 1 0 1 2 0 0 .236 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Schwarber dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Almora cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Totals 37 4 9 3 2 9

Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Rondon 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .239 A.Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Cordell rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .091 Davidson 1b 4 2 2 1 1 2 .238 Castillo c 5 2 3 0 0 0 .253 Smith dh 2 2 2 3 0 0 .297 a-Palka ph-dh 2 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Moncada 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .235 LaMarre lf 3 0 3 3 0 0 .286 Engel cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Totals 39 10 19 10 1 9

Chicago (N) 100 000 030— 4 9 0 Chicago (A) 030 103 30x—10 19 1

a-homered for Smith in the 6th. b-struck out for Rizzo in the 8th.

1-ran for Heyward in the 7th. 2-ran for Zobrist in the 8th.

E_Davidson (4). LOB_Chicago (N) 8, Chicago (A) 7. 2B_Heyward (23), Rondon (6), Smith (6), LaMarre (11). HR_Murphy (12), off Lopez; Smith (2), off Quintana; Palka (27), off Maples. RBIs_Murphy (39), Bote 2 (29), Davidson (60), Smith 3 (19), Moncada (61), LaMarre 3 (18), Palka 2 (64). CS_LaMarre (2). SF_LaMarre.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 4 (Caratini, Schwarber, Almora, Davis); Chicago (A) 3 (Rondon, Castillo, Engel). RISP_Chicago (N) 1 for 10; Chicago (A) 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Baez, Engel. GIDP_Anderson, Rondon.

DP_Chicago (N) 2 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo), (Murphy, Davis).

Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, L, 13-11 5 9 5 5 0 8 88 4.11 Maples 0 3 2 2 0 0 14 12.60 J.Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.95 Rosario 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 21 3.74 Norwood 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.82 Duensing 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 21 7.54 Kintzler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.66 Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, W, 7-9 7 5 1 1 0 8 108 3.94 Fry 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 4.38 Ruiz 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 5.40 Bummer 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.85 Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.20

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Maples pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Fry pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Maples 1-1, J.Garcia 1-0, Norwood 3-1, Kintzler 2-0, Ruiz 2-2, Bummer 1-0. WP_Maples, Ruiz, Jones.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_3:33. A_34,027 (40,615).

