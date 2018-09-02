White Sox 8, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Velazquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Vazquez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Travis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Pearce 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Leon c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Holt dh-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Swihart c-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LaMarre rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Delmonico lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Davidson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Palka lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Rondon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Smith c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.285
|Moncada 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Sanchez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Engel cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.238
|Totals
|39
|8
|15
|8
|4
|12
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|221
|101
|01x—8
|15
|0
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 8, Chicago 13. 2B_Anderson 2 (26), Davidson (22). HR_Anderson (18), off Johnson; Palka (20), off Cuevas. RBIs_Anderson (59), Davidson 2 (56), Palka (54), Rondon (10), Smith (15), Sanchez (47), Engel (27). SB_Bogaerts (6), Swihart (4), Sanchez (13), Engel (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Moreland, Nunez, Swihart, Bradley Jr.); Chicago 9 (LaMarre 2, Palka 2, Rondon, Sanchez 4). RISP_Boston 0 for 4; Chicago 6 for 18.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Palka, Moncada. GIDP_Nunez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Davidson).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson, L, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|38
|4.36
|Poyner
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|33
|2.19
|Cuevas
|2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|55
|4.76
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|9.82
|Velazquez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|3.24
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, W, 6-15
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|93
|4.39
|Frare
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Minaya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.08
|Santiago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.74
Inherited runners-scored_Poyner 1-0. HBP_Shields (Holt), Cuevas (Davidson), Scott (Delmonico). WP_Shields, Cuevas. PB_Leon (9).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:12. A_30,745 (40,615).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.