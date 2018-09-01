White Sox OF Avisail Garcia departs with right knee soreness

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has left their game against Boston with right knee soreness.

Garcia struck out swinging to end the sixth, and then was replaced in the field before the Red Sox batted in the seventh. Garcia struck out in each of his three at-bats Saturday night.

The White Sox say he is day to day.

