Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Stars Sums

September 24, 2018 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 1 1 1—3
Dallas 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Lindell, Klingberg), 9:31. 2, Minnesota, Read 1 (Foligno), 12:51. Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (hooking), 4:26; Read, MIN, (interference), 19:44.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Gurianov, Hanley), 1:46 (pp). 4, Dallas, Benn 1, 3:16. 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Greenway, Fehr), 14:41 (pp). Penalties_Seeler, MIN, (delay of game), 0:19; Lindell, DAL, (interference), 9:58; Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 14:04.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Rau 1, 4:01. 7, Dallas, Benn 2 (Hintz, Radulov), 11:50. 8, Dallas, Comeau 1, 13:22. Penalties_Heatherington, DAL, (tripping), 2:39; Hanley, DAL, (holding stick), 14:40.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-11-9_31. Dallas 14-16-7_37.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-0-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 0-0-0 (30-27).

T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday