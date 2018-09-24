Wild-Stars Sums

Minnesota 1 1 1—3 Dallas 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 1 (Lindell, Klingberg), 9:31. 2, Minnesota, Read 1 (Foligno), 12:51. Penalties_Foligno, MIN, (hooking), 4:26; Read, MIN, (interference), 19:44.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Hanley, Gurianov), 1:46 (pp). 4, Dallas, Benn 1, 3:16. 5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Fehr, Greenway), 14:41 (pp). Penalties_Seeler, MIN, (delay of game), 0:19; Lindell, DAL, (interference), 9:58; Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 14:04.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Rau 1, 4:01 (pp). 7, Dallas, Benn 2 (Radulov, Hintz), 11:50. 8, Dallas, Comeau 1, 13:22. Penalties_Heatherington, DAL, (tripping), 2:39; Hanley, DAL, (holding stick), 14:40.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-11-9_31. Dallas 14-16-7_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 4; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-1-0 (37 shots-32 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 1-0-0 (30-27).

A_11,332 (18,532). T_2:29.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Pierre Racicot.

