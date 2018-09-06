William & Mary-Virginia Tech Preview Capsule

William & Mary (1-0) at No. 12 Virginia Tech (1-0), 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

Line: No line.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 41-18-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Virginia Tech climbed eight spots in the Top 25 after an impressive 24-3 victory at Florida State, and now deals with a short work week to get ready for the Tribe. William & Mary is 11-41 in its history against teams from the ACC, but many of those recent matchups have been close late.

KEY MATCHUP

William & Mary’s offense versus the Hokies’ defense. The Tribe controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes in their season-opening 14-7 victory against Bucknell, despite gaining just 81 yards in the running game. The Hokies defense, however, limited the Seminoles to 26:08 in possession time and just 12 first downs in their opener.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

William & Mary: QB Shon Mitchell. He threw for 267 yards and touchdown and ran for another score against Bucknell, but will likely be facing far more pressure when he drops back.

Virginia Tech: QB Josh Jackson. He threw 26 passes without being intercepted against Florida State, and another mistake-free performance certainly would make things tough for the Tribe.

FACTS & FIGURES

William & Mary’s last victory against an FBS team came in 2009 at Virginia, 26-14. … The Tribe’s last victory against Virginia Tech came by a 27-15 score in 1986. … William & Mary has ranked in the top 10 among fewest penalized teams in each of the last seven seasons. … The Hokies’ defense was fourth nationally last season, allowing just 14.8 points per game, and started better than that despite having eight new starters against the Seminoles. … Florida State had 327 yards of offense against the Hokies, and 85 on a run by Cam Akers, a drive that ended with a Virginia Tech takeaway.

