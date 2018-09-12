WNBA Champions

2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
2005 — Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Seattle Storm
2003 — Detroit Shock
2002 — Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Houston Comets
1999 — Houston Comets
1998 — Houston Comets
1997 — Houston Comets
