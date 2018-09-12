WNBA Playoff Glance

|First Round
|Tuesday, Aug. 21
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
|Second Round
|Thursday, Aug. 23
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-5)
|Seattle 3, Phoenix 2
Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT
Friday, Aug. 31: Phoenix 86, Seattle 66
Sunday, Sept. 2: Phoenix 86, Seattle 84
Tuesday, Sept. 4: Seattle 94, Phoenix 84
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76
Sunday, Sept. 2: Washington 97, Atlanta 76
Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington 86, Atlanta 81
|Finals
|(Best-of-5)
|Seattle 3, Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 7: Seattle 89, Washington 76
Sunday, Sept. 9: Seattle 75, Washington 73
Wednesday, Sept 12: Seattle 98, Washington 82
