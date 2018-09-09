Listen Live Sports

WNBA Rookie of the Year List

2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

2018 — Allisha Gray, Dallas

2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle

2015 — Jewell Loyd, Seattle

2014 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut

2013 — Elena Delle Donne, Chicago

2012 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2011 — Maya Moore, Minnesota

2010 — Tina Charles, Connecticut

2009 — Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta

2008 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles

2007 — Armintie Price, Chicago

2006 — Seimone Augustus, Minnesota

2005 — Temeka Johnson, Washington

2004 — Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

2003 — Cheryl Ford, Detroit

2002 — Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2001 — Jackie Stiles, Portland

2000 — Betty Lennox, Minnesota

1999 — Chamique Holdsclaw, Washington, Rookie

1999 — Yolanda Griffith, Sacramento, Newcomer of the Year

1998 — Tracy Reid, Charlotte, Rookie

1998 — Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland, Newcomer of the Year

