Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wofford rolls over VMI 59-14, 2-0 in SoCon

September 8, 2018 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Joe Newman threw for two touchdowns, jump-starting Wofford’s prolific offense in a 59-14 win over VMI on Saturday.

The Terriers (2-0, 2-0 Southern Conference) piled up 661 yards of offense, 450 on the ground, and had five players rush for a touchdown.

Wofford scored on all six first-half possessions, with five of the scoring plays going for 25, 42, 32, 21 and 10 yards. Two of the drives covered 92 yards, another went75 and a fourth was 74 yards. In the second half, Jimmy Weirick had a 63-yard rushing touchdown and Dimitri Redwood returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

The Terriers had a 15-3 edge in first downs and 249-63 advantage in total offense in the first quarter, opening a 21-0 lead. By the half it was 24-8 in first downs and 457-161 total yards with the score 42-7. The difference in rushing was 281-9.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Reece Udinski and Austin Coulling had touchdown passes for VMI (0-2, 0-1), which finished with 314 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise