The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wolves hold struggling Man U to 1-1 in EPL

September 22, 2018 12:36 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Nuno Espirito Santo put one over his mentor Jose Mourinho when promoted Wolverhampton held Manchester United to 1-1 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wolves manager Espirito Santo, who once played under the United coach at Porto, saw Mourinho’s team take the lead in the 18th minute when Paul Pogba set up Fred.

Fred’s goal came against the run of play as United struggled on Alex Ferguson’s homecoming. The former manager was back at Old Trafford for the first time since he underwent emergency brain surgery in May.

Wolves deservedly leveled on a counterattack eight minutes after the interval. Raul Jimenez collected the ball in the center of the penalty box after another raid down the United left which began with sloppy play from Pogba.

Awkwardly placed for a shot, Jimenez laid the ball to Joao Moutinho, who curled a classy finish past United goalkeeper David De Gea.

United might well have been nursing successive home defeats were it not for the brilliant De Gea, who made several good saves, including one from Adama Traore in added time.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

