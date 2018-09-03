Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

World champion swimmer has 2-year doping ban cut to 6 months

September 3, 2018 9:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — World champion swimmer Madisyn Cox has been cleared to compete again after her two-year doping ban was cut to six months.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it approved a settlement between Cox and FINA because tests eventually showed a vitamin supplement was contaminated.

The 23-year-old American’s six-month ban expired Sunday.

Cox won gold at the 2017 world championships in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, and bronze in 200 individual medley.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

She tested positive in February for trimetazidine while training in Austin, Texas, and could not initially prove where it came from.

The FINA doping panel said Cox was “honest, very hardworking and highly credible.” It banned her in July for two years instead of four.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|12 Using Enterprise Architecture in...
9|12 7th Military Tactical Communications...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians prep for worldwide deployment

Today in History

1962: JFK drums up support for moon mission