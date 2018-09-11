Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

September 11, 2018 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tuesday
At Universite Laval-PEPS
Quebec City
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, def. Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Tatjana Maria (7), Germany, 6-2, 6-2.

Olga Govortsova, Belarus, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Lucie Safarova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-5.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sesil Karatantcheva, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-1.

Varvara Lepchenko, United States, def. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Doubles
First Round

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Leylah Fernandez and Sharon Fichman, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3.

Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, def. Kristie Ahn, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands, def. Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman