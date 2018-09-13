Listen Live Sports

WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

September 13, 2018
 
Thursday
At Universite Laval-PEPS
Quebec City
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Second Round

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Petra Martic (2), Croatia, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Xenia Knoll (2), Switzerland, def. Sophie Chang and Alexandra Mueller, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Desirae Krayczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Christina McHale, United States, and Galina Voskoboeva, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-4.

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Michaella Krajicek, Netherlands, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

