WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday At Universite Laval-PEPS Quebec City Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Semifinals

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Soria Kenin (5), United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Pauline Parmentier (8), France, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles Semifinals

Asia Muhammad and Maria Sanchez, United States, def. Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

