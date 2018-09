WTA Coupe Banque Nationale Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Universite Laval-PEPS Quebec City Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Heather Watson, Britain, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Brengle, United States, def. Victoria Duval, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Pauline Parmentier (8), France, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Monica Puig (3), Puerto Rico, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Leylah Fernandez, Canada, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Xenia Knoll (2), Switzerland, def. Carson Branstine and Rebecca Marino, Canada, 5-7, 6-2, 10-4.

Naomi Broady, Britain, and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Nicola Geuer, Germany, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

