WTA Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open Results

Monday At Wuhan Optical Valley Tennis Centre Wuhan, China Purse: $2.75 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-0.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2.

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (10), Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Alize Cornet, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty (16), Australia, def. Johanna Konta, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Coco Vandeweghe, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 2-1 retired.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 7-5, 6-2.

Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (12), Netherlands, leads Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-3, 4-6, 2-0, susp.

Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, vs. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke (7), Czech Republic, def. Chan Hao-Ching, Taiwan, and Yang Zhaoxuan, China, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Lara Arruabarrena, Spain, and Darija Jurak, Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 7-5, 6-2.

Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Zheng Saisai, China, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Vania King, United States, and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

