WTA Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Wuhan Optical Valley Tennis Centre Wuhan, China Purse: $2.75 million (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Julia Goerges (11), Germany, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Advertisement

Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-7 (0), 6-4, 4-1 retired.

Daria Kasatkina (13), Russia, def. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, 6-4, 7-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-2, 6-3.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Sloane Stephens (9), United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Duan Yingying and Wang Yafan, China, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Alize Cornet, France, 0-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (5), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.