WTA Guangzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At Tianhe Sports Centre Guangzhou, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Jennifer Brady, United States, walkover.

Yulia Putintseva (5), Kazakhstan, def. Sabine Lisicki, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Zheng Saisai (8), China, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Wang Yafan, China, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Vera Lapko (7), Belarus, def. Deniz Khazaniuk, Isfrael, 6-2, 7-5.

Wang Qiang (3), China, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (6), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, def. Beatrice Gumulya, Indonesia, and Ana Veselinovic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-2.

Han Xinyun and Zhang Ying, China, def. Guo Hanyu, China, and Prarthana Thombare, India, 6-1, 6-2.

Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui (4), China, def. Ng Kwan Yau, Hong Kong, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore (3), Australia, def. Xun Fang Ying and Zhu Lin, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, and Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Galina Voskoboeva, Kazakhstan, and Vera Zvonareva (2), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

