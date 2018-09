WTA Guangzhou Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Tianhe Sports Centre Guangzhou, China Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Vera Lapko (7), Belarus, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Wang Qiang (3), China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic (4), Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (5), Kazakhstan, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria (1), United States, def. Lu Jia-Jing, China, and Junri Namigata, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jiang Xinyu and Tang Qianhui (4), China, def. Han Xinyun and Zhang Ying, China, 6-4, 6-4.

