Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

September 20, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium
Seoul, South Korea
Purse: $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.

Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu (7), Romania, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles
First Round

Choi Ji-hee and Han Na-lae, South Korea, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Quarterfinals

Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-4.

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, def. Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 7-46 94), 3-6, 10-8.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation