WTA Hana Bank Korea Open Results

Thursday At Olympic Park Tennis Stadium Seoul, South Korea Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Kiki Bertens (2), Netherlands, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 6-4, 7-5.

Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu (7), Romania, def. Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Choi Ji-hee and Han Na-lae, South Korea, def. Priscilla Hon, Australia, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 10-4.

Quarterfinals

Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova (3), Australia, def. Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-4.

Mona Barthel, Germany, and Johanna Larsson (4), Sweden, def. Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, 7-46 94), 3-6, 10-8.

