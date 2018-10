WTA Tashkent Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At The Olympic Tennis School Tashkent, Uzbekistan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (1), Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Tamara Zidansek (3), Slovenia, 6-1, 6-4.

Alexandra Rus, Netherlands, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-3.

Vera Lapko (2), Belarus, def. Bojana Jovanovski Petrovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-4, 6-1.

Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Mona Barthel, Germany, def. Nigina Abduraimova, Uzbekistan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Evgeniya Rodina (7), Russia, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Monique Adamczak and Jessica Moore, Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, and Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Akgul Amanmuradova, Uzbekistan, and Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-2, 7-5.

Irina-Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru (1), Romania, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

