WTA Tashkent Open Results

Monday At The Olympic Tennis School Tashkent, Uzbekistan Purse: $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Eugenie Bouchard, Canada, 6-3, 6-3.

Tatjana Maria (5), Germany, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Jana Fett, Croatia, 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, vs. Sabina Sharipova, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-2.

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Stefanie Voegele (4), Switzerland, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Dalila Jakupovic (8), Slovenia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Kurumi Nara, Japan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (6), Slovakia, def. Dejana Radanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Tamara Zidansek, Slovenia, vs. Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Bibiane Schoofs, Netherlands, 2-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Margarita Gasparyan and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Nigina Abduraimova, Uzbekistan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Nao Hibino, Japan, and Oksana Kalashnikova (2), Georgia, def. Chantal Skamlova, Slovakia, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 6-0, 6-2.

Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, def. Barbora Stefkova and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-1.

