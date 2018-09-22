WTA Toray Pan Pacific Open Results

Saturday At Ariake Colosseum Tokyo Purse: $799,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Karolina Pliskova (4), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Championship

Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

